From Fred Itua, Abuja

Former Senate President David Mark has called on Nigerians, especially clergymen and the traditional rulers, to collaborate with security agencies in order to stamp out the growing insecurity in the country.

This was contained in a goodwill message to Nigerians to commemorate this year’s Christmas celebration.

He reminded Nigerians of the sanctity of being their brothers’ keeper in spite of the socio-economic and security challenges.

To this end, he canvassed for religious tolerance between and amongst faithful in a manner that gives every adherent freedom and liberty to worship.

Senator Mark advised religious leaders across board to preach the message of peace, unity and good neighbourliness in order to make Nigeria a safe haven.

He enjoined the Christian faithful to embrace the teachings of Jesus Christ, which denotes sacrifice, peace, unity, reconciliation, forgiveness and good neighbourliness at all times.

Senator Mark urged Nigerians to imbibe the culture of can-do spirit even in the face of daunting socio-political and economic challenges.

To governments at all levels, he counselled to provide the needed compass to lead the citizens alright in order to facilitate the nation’s economic recovery.