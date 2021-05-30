By Gilbert Ekezie

Worried by the incessant cases of kidnapping, killing of innocent citizens, attacks on police installations as well as INEC offices nationwide, the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, has called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on insecurity in the country.

This, he said, had become imperative to spare the country from the looming anarchy that was already staring everyone in the face in Nigeria.

In a release issued by Martins and signed by the Director of Social Communications of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu, Martins bemoaned the failure of the government at all levels to decisively address the root causes of insecurity across the country and bring their perpetrators and sponsors to book.

In order to rid the country of kidnappers and bandits, the Archbishop suggested a constant dialogue between representatives of the security agencies and major stakeholders such as religious leaders, traditional rulers, leaders of ethnic groups, the civil society, and political parties.

He also called on the National Assembly to follow the process for the amendment of the Constitution of Nigeria so as to pave the way for creation of state police and revalidation of the principle of federal character.

While commiserating with the Federal Government and families of the deceased military officers who lost their lives in the recent air mishap that also claimed the life of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru, he said the only way to honour the dead was to strive harder to overcome insecurity and make the country a better place for all citizens to live in.