From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has drawn the attention of the International community to the horrendous massacre ongoing in the region and the failure of the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration to bring the perpetrators to book.

While accusing the Federal government of complicity in the current gale of bloodshed in the region , the forum said it has lost faith in the ability of the present leadership of the country to secure the lives of citizens.

In a statement in Abuja on Friday, National President of the MBF, Dr Pogu Bitrus, called on the affected communities to stand up and defend their territories with whatever that is available to them.

The statement recounted the horrendous killings perpetrated in the area and regretted that the perpetrators were walking free.

“ It is instructive that as the 2023 campaigns gather momentum, the intensity of these attacks is set to increase, with the sole purpose of annihilating communities of the Middle Belt by the invaders. The increase in the level of massacres, devastation of communities and kidnapping of members of the Middle Belt Region extraction is aimed at impoverishing and disempowering the people and creating chaos that will render them as refugees in their own ancestral homes.

“The Middle Belt Forum completely condemns this gradual return to the bloody days of horrifying assaults that are presently assuming a genocidal level. No nation can survive this level of crippling insecurity that has rendered life short and brutish for many communities in the Middle Belt Region. We are irrevocably convinced that the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari has abandoned its constitutional responsibility of stopping these recurring deadly attacks on our peoples. “We are still at a loss why the government has not found it expedient to engage local communities on how best to defend themselves against these highly sophisticated terrorists. The Forum completely aligns with the position of the Benue State Governor, Dr Samuel Ortom who has declared that our besieged communities must rise up to the challenges of the time and defend their lives and property.

“We call on the international community to beam its searchlight on the horrendous massacres of the Middle Belt peoples being carried out under the watch of President Buhari.

“The Middle Belt Region has lost faith in the capacity of President Buhari to secure the lives and property of Nigerians. We call on our peoples to be alert and use whatever is available to them to stand firm and resist these bloodthirsty invaders.”