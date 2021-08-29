From Fred Ezeh, Abuja
Youth Wing Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) has suggested to communities under incessant attacks by armed herdsmen and other criminal actors to device mechanism to defend themselves.
CAN’s advice, perhaps, was against the backdrop of recent attacks in some Plateau state communities and several other states.
YOWICAN National Chairman, Belusochukwu Enwere, in a statement on Sunday, said the act of willful killing in Nigeria especially the recent ugly situation in Plateau State must stop with immediate effect, advising the people to choose the option of defending themselves against such attacks.
He said: “I condemn in totality the gruesome killings of over 35 Plateau citizens especially Christians on 25th August, 2021, in midnight attack where houses and churches were burnt including a primary school in Kunga of Zangam. This is not acceptable to Nigerian no matter the tribe, religion and ethnicity.
“Where are our leaders, the labour of our heros’ past are beginning to be in vain. Evidently, Nigeria is sliding into anarchy where religion, ethnic and terrorism are spreading like wildfire.
“The scars of all these killings would never be erased in our minds. Today is Plateau, another is Kaduna, Benue etc. All these killings must stop.
“Christian youths across the country and indeed Nigerians should defend themselves against these killers before we are all consumed. This is unacceptable and condemnable.”
He, thus sympathized with families, government and people of Plateau State on the barbaric and dastardly killings that took place in different communities and LGAs, and also commiserated with the families of all those who lost their loved ones during this attacks.
He, therefore, called on the President, National and State Assemblies, security agencies as well as the State Governors to rise up and protect their people and stop playing politics with the lives of its citizens.
