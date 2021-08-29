From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Youth Wing Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) has suggested to communities under incessant attacks by armed herdsmen and other criminal actors to device mechanism to defend themselves.

CAN’s advice, perhaps, was against the backdrop of recent attacks in some Plateau state communities and several other states.

YOWICAN National Chairman, Belusochukwu Enwere, in a statement on Sunday, said the act of willful killing in Nigeria especially the recent ugly situation in Plateau State must stop with immediate effect, advising the people to choose the option of defending themselves against such attacks.

He said: “I condemn in totality the gruesome killings of over 35 Plateau citizens especially Christians on 25th August, 2021, in midnight attack where houses and churches were burnt including a primary school in Kunga of Zangam. This is not acceptable to Nigerian no matter the tribe, religion and ethnicity.