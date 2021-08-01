From Gyang Bere, Jos

A former minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja and Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) North Central People’s Forum, Lt General Jeremiah Useni (retd), has urged farmers in the country to defend themselves and their crops following the renewed killings and cutting down of crops in Plateau and parts of north central states by suspected bandits.

He insisted that farmers should not allow armed bandits to attack, kill them or destroy their crops. He urged them to take ownership of their security rather than depending on the government and the security agencies.

Useni who disclosed this during a press briefing at his residence in Jos, expressed concern over the deteriorating security challenges in the country.

His words: “I am not happy over the killings and destruction of crops in Plateau and some parts of the country. Why are we killing ourselves; it is very sad. We are not among the rich states; our people are battling hunger and we are still killing ourselves.

“You should not allow anybody to attack you; guard yourselves and your farms. You should defend yourselves from anybody who wants to attack you.”

Useni explained that the citizens of Nigeria deserve to be protected and urged the people not to wait on anybody to safeguard them.

He said the unity of Nigeria is non-negotiable, adding that they fought during the military era to keep the country together in peace and unity.

Useni explained that the North Central People’s Forum had visited former military heads of state, Gen. Ibrahim Babagida and Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, among others, with a view to finding a lasting solution to the problems in the North and Nigeria at large.

