Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers has made a strong case for the introduction of community policing as a panacea for arresting the escalating insecurity in the country.

Rising from its monthly meeting, Chairman of the council, Emmanuel Efeizomor II, said they were concerned about the worsening security situation across country, and urged the Federal Government to think out of the box and re-jig the security architecture to adopt more decisive strategies to contain the situation.

The royal fathers condemned the attack and killings of innocent Nigerians in Kastina, Zamfara, Kaduna, Benue and other flash point states across the country, saying the nation was sliding to a worrisome direction.

“We are worried that kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling, herdsmen attack on farmers, killing and trading in human parts have remained unabated and we feel government should act fast and stem the tide,” Efeizomor said.

Supported by the second vice chairman, Pere Luke Kalanama VIII, Efeizomor charged the Inspector General of Police to come up with strategies for effective community policing, saying that that was the way to go giving the circumstance Nigerians have found themselves.