Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Worried by the level of insecurity in the state, Delta State Government on Tuesday said plans have been concluded to establish a joint security taskforce to be known as ‘Operation Delta Hawk’.

Security challenges recently assumed worrisome dimension with killings, maiming, kidnappings, armed robberies among others giving the state government, security agencies and other stakeholders sleepless nights.

There were plans before for a uniform security outfit for states in the South-South where Delta is, like Amotekun in the South-West.

But it appears the state cannot wait any further in view of the rising cases of insecurity being perpetrated in communities by gunmen suspected to herdsmen.

Secretary to the State Government, Chiedu Ebie who gave the hint about the establishment of the independent security outfit in Asaba, restated the determination of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration to protect lives and property of all residents in the state.

“Government has resolved to establish a joint security task force which will be drawn from the existing security agencies (in collaboration with the respective vigilantes), but operating under an independent structure that will be backed by legislation.

“A bill to this effect will be laid before the state House of Assembly in the next few days. Our main concern is the rising trend of insecurity involving clashes between herders and their host communities.

He said the matter has been under the focus since inception of this administration which led to the creation of security related offices for appointees as well as the beefing of local vigilance groups in communities.

Ebie who was flanked by the State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu and Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, appreciated Deltans for their collaboration with the State Government in coping with the exigencies associated with managing the COVID-19 pandemic since it made landfall in Delta State.

“The State Government is well aware of the hardships and the dislocations that the pandemic has brought upon homes and businesses and has continued to reach out to the most vulnerable among us in order to help them this period.

“We will continue to work with other Stakeholders including the Federal Government and the Private Sector to put measures in place to contain and manage the pandemic as best possible as we can,” he added.