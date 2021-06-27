From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

As part of the efforts to bring peace to Nigeria, Christ Orthodox Anglican Church, Nkpologwu in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State has applied the instruments of praises and prayers as its own quotas.

The spiritual exercise was conducted amidst fervent prayers, praises and worship that shook the host community of the church on Sunday. The worshippers with the direction of the presiding Priest, Venerable Sopuruchukwu Umeojiaka blew whistles and trumpets as they waved their handkerchiefs to draw the attention of Heaven.

The worshippers, with the Priest leading, danced round the church auditorium in ecstasy. The Priest said the exercise was symbolic to demonstrate how Jericho was conquered by the Isrealites through trumpeting and dancing round the Great Walls of Jericho, according to the Bible.

Venerable Umeojiaka said that after the exercise the Church expected that normalcy would return to Nigeria by God’s intervention. He said that God would intervene to solve the insecurity and sociocultural problems bedeviling Nigeria. He prayed that God would grant mercy and grace to politicians in the country to fulfill their campaign promises to the masses.

“We ask God to intervene to stop the killings here and there, especially in the South East region. In Nigeria today people are slaughtered like domestic animals. Some are shot with gun, others killed by various means.

“The significance of the service is simply to extol the might and majesty of God, to praise, to adore Him and to appreciate Him for what He has done for us and things He will continue to do in our lives.

“I call for prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders when many complain about them. Bible in Romans Chapter 13 says our duty is to pray for our leaders. And as a Priest, I discharge that duty. It is only through prayers that we can change the situation, ” he said.

The Priest noted that the church was worried about the security challenges in Nigeria and South East in particular which he said had affected the church’s revenue base “because some worshippers are now afraid to come to church for fear of being attacked.”

He also said that the security operatives deployed to Imo State should be cautious about the way they handle the citizens, “the idle civilians.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.