From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Registrar, Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa, Dr Munir Ahmad, has said the alarming rate of insecurity in Nigeria has hampered developmental activities leading to the destabilisation of the Nigerian economy and structures put in place for political stability.

Dr Ahmad disclosed this on Wednesday during the presentation living Legend/ Gold award at NACWCA Conference Hall, Shandam Road, Lafia, where he presented a paper titled “Security problems in Nigeria: the Politics and Management”.

He said that the abuse of power for private gain, Illiteracy, poverty, unemployment, religious radicalisation among others were some of the causes of Insecurity in the country.

‘Lack of job for the citizens is a major problem bedevilling the nation. There is a popular saying that idleness is the main cause of evil or becomes the devil’s workshop. In the bid to improve livelihood, the youths are easily recruited into armed groups for various crimes.

‘Also, the high influx of firearms end up in the hands of criminals elements who use same in their nefarious activities and thus, making life insecure for the citizens.

‘The near-absence of purposeful and focused leadership at various levels of government has given rise to insecurity in Nigeria,’ he said.

Dr Ahmed who was among the awardees called on government at all levels to address the main causes of insecurity rather than its symptoms through good and effective governance with a sound institutional framework that ensures judicious and effective management of resources for the benefit of its citizens

Also presenting a paper during the event, former Tiev Development Association President TIDA, comrade Boniface Ifer In a paper entitled “How Tribal sentiments can trigger civil unrest in our society”, noting that sentiments between tribal entities in Nigeria have resulted in tribal backlashes and bloodshed which is ongoing in various communities across the country.

‘Since the wake of a new democratic era in 1999, the middle belt region particularly Plateau, Nasarawa, Benue and Taraba States have witnessed a lot of tribal backlashes and bloodshed.

‘Both the living and the dead are witnesses with tears in the clashes between, the Tiv people, Fulani and Alago, the Alago and Eggon, the Eggon and the Migili among others,’ Ifer said.

He further called on Nigerians to tolerate and accommodate one another despite the differences in cultural values, heritage and religious beliefs.

Presenting the award at the 2021 Legends’ Conference/Gold award, Editor-In-Chief, Living Legends International Magazine, Mr Augustus Agboeze, said the award become necessary due to the integrity, resourcefulness and uncommon feat of the awardees, geared towards community, infrastructure, human and physical development in the society.

He described them as people who are legends and alive following their remarkable legacies imprinted in the sands of time that can never fade away.

‘In the first place, we celebrate the legends in their constant efforts to balance the lack of patriotism exhibited by most Nigerians. This celebration is meant not only to boost the morale of the legends but also to draw their attention to the fact that they are models, lights to steps of emerging generations.

‘These legends have so far championed the affairs of the poor, the oppressed and the less privileged in our society and are also modelling strategies that will revive the society,’ he said.

He said the organisation would continue to make further recommendations that will attract higher national and international honours to the awardees.

Those awarded with the award include; the registrar of Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa, Nasarawa State, Dr Munir Ahmad, Director General, Nasarawa State Bureau for Information and Communication Technology (BICT), Mr Shehu Ibrahim and the immediate past President of Tiv Development Association (TIDA), Boniface Ifer.

Other awardees include Dr Uche Mbanaso, Dr Ahmed Isa Madaki , Hon David Ayewa, Malam Ahmed Isa Yanga, Alhaji Suleiman Muhammad and Mr Ojikpa Yakubu Alem.

