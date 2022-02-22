From Molly Kilete, Abuja

A three day inter-agency cooperation workshop organized by the Defence Headquarters(DHQ), has opened in Abuja to address the incessant rancour and rivalry amongst personnel of the various security agencies in the country.

The workshop tagged “Strenghtening inter-agency cooperation for sustainable national security”, is aimed at enhancing synergy, increase information sharing and address the challenges of duplication of efforts in joint operations.

It is also aimed at addressing the issues boundaries of responsibilities, mutual distrust and suspicion, unhealthy competition, poor role delineation and general disinterest by any one agency to contribute in supporting capacity to another.

In his address at the workshop, the Chief Defence Staff(CDS), General Lucky Irabor, while noting that the military and other security agencies were engaged in various internal security operations across the country to curb the insecurity, however lamented the incessant cases of rivalry which he said has made most of the operations to be unsuccessful.

He said the unnecessary show of Force of who is more superior to the other has empowered to criminals to carry on with the operations at will and said the time has come for personnel of the security agencies to wake up to their responsibilities of protecting the country and her citizens from attacks by criminal groups.

“It is pertinent to state that the much needed cooperation among the security stakeholders in the Country within the national framework for the tackling of insecurity is regrettably sub-optimal, with dire implications for the well-being and good order of the nation.

He said “In the evaluation of the relationship between the security agencies, there have been issues with boundaries of responsibilities, mutual distrust and suspicion, unhealthy competition, poor role delineation and general disinterest by any one agency to contribute in supporting capacity to another. This tendency, often simply referred to as inter-agency rivalry, have deeply permeated and equally jeopardized the national potentials to more effectively and efficiently tackle the menace of insecurity and criminalities bedeviling the Country.

Gen Irabor, who said the time has come ti reverse the situation, said “In pursuance of this, strategic engagement has been identified and the vehicle of a workshop chosen as the platform to chart a new understanding and revise operational modalities. In this regard, the conduct of a capacity building and training workshop involving the Nation’s security stakeholders would be effective inrealigning competence, delineate lines of authority, communication, lead agency concept and support in line with global best practices.

He said “This approach is not meant to downplay or undermine the peculiarities of the several security agencies involved in operations but rather to reposition us for optimal performance during joint and combined operations. It is against this backdrop that this Inter-agency Cooperation Workshop with the theme “Strengthening Inter-Agency Cooperation for Sustainable National Security” is considered apt to enhance synergy, increase information sharing and address the challenges of duplication of efforts in joint operations.

He expressed the hope that the outcome of the workshop would be impactful and relevant towards enhancing the much needed synergy among the members of the military and sister security agencies for successful conduct of joint operations in the country.

Declaring the workshop open, former Chief of Army and Defence Staff, General Martin Luther Agwai, while noting that the training is aimed at expanding the professional synergy, collaboration and information sharing among the security agencies to better protect lives and property of law abiding citizens, said “As watch-keepers and law enforcement agents of Nigeria, developing a cordial and symbiotic relationship among you is an important precondition for success in all operations.

He said “As security agents, we know that the consequences of inter-agency rivalry are multifaceted and have far reaching negative implications on national security. “I therefore urge you all to continue to foster more collaborative efforts that make the best use of available scarce resources for enhanced national security.

He urged the participants to identify areas of overlap of functions that require interventions to eliminate, reduce or clarify in executing of their various mandates during the workshop and expressed the hoped that the outcome would assist the government in the formulation of policies that will enhance inter-agency synergy towards improved security in Nigeria.

This he said will go a long way to help in deterring current and potential adversaries within and outside the shores of Nigeria as well as mitigate the growing spate of crime and violence in the country.

