From Gyang Bere, Jos

Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN) has lamented the security challenges facing the country saying it has caused sharp division between the north and south leading to migration of people and businesses to safe areas.

CCN president, Most Rev Benebo Fubara-Manuel stated this in Jos, Plateau State, during a capacity building workshop for religious leaders on vulnerabilities of people on the move (migrants/IDPs) organised in collaboration with the World Council of Churches (WCC) through the Ecumenical HIV and AID initiative and advocacy (EHAIA).

He said even the devil who has no human feelings is ashamed of the activities of kidnappers who abduct children and also rape women to death. He also decried the spate of inter-tribal wars and community land feud saying the Church was over burdened being at the receiving end of these security challenges.

“Today, the face of terrorism is so ugly that even the devil is ashamed of what is happening. You see the impunity at which people kill their fellow human beings with ease and go back drinking and sleeping without worry.

“People move because of the evil of terrorism; insecurity has taken a new face, we live in a face of senseless terrorism, when you find a group of terrorists that enjoy killing children and women and completely destroying villages.