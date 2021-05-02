From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A computer science lecturer at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Rev Canon Dr Overcomer Anusiuba has dismissed the impression that there would be a successful jihad and Islamization of Nigeria by any ethnic group.

Dr Anusiuba said this against the background of a rumour that Fulanis were allegedly planning a jihad in Nigeria to possibly Islamize the nation and exterminate a tribe. He insisted that with the prayers of the Christians God would not allow such a calamity “to befall His people.”

“From the look of things, one would not be wrong to say that the Fulanis have a secret agenda to Islamize Nigeria. The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been labeled a terrorist group whereas the Fulani herdsmen and bandits have been terrorizing the entire length and breath of the country without being labeled terrorists.

“Fulanis who wield AK47 to kill and maim are not arrested let alone being prosecuted. But that secret agenda will not succeed. We are no longer in that jihad century. They are just joking. They can’t take over Nigeria as feared. Those days of Usman Danfodio and the likes when they conquered the North and Hausas are gone. They can’t do it in this civilized world, in this 21st century. Jihad can no longer work for them. They should have a rethink, ” the cleric said.

He charged the Federal Government under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari to do the needful urgently to arrest the security challenges across the country.

The cleric who belongs to Diocese of Nnewi Anglican Communion subscribed to the option of the country seeking help from international community including the United Nations and the European Union. He said that Nigeria should swallow its pride to seek the foreign assistance as time was running out of the government. He equally subscribed to the option of state-of-emergency on security as one of the measures to arrest the situation.

“Without sounding political as a clergyman, Nigeria must have a true federalism to allow the federating units to be in charge of their own security and report to the center. State Police is quite ideal now. It will be part of the fundamental solutions to the problem of insecurity.