From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN) Olasupo Ayokunle has urged the governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma not to panic as God he said has interceded for the State in quelling the insecurity challenge that almost threatened the peaceful existence of the State.

He stated this on Friday during his homily at the Imo prayer rally held at the Heroes square ,Owerri on Friday to usher in peace and stability after the inglorious security incidents in the State.

The cleric enjoined the governor to always seek the face of God in everything he does as the leader at the helms of affair. In his message titled “With the prince of peace in the boat, all shall be well” he commended Uzodimma for his dexterity in handling the challenge.

He said “in the live of man ,storm is inevitable ,when it comes, we don’t need to panic ,it’s part if the existence of man ,storm comes and storm will go, when a situation like this arises ,what we are expected to do always is to have mind to step up to the higher ground under the guidance of the way maker .

“Mr governor ,as captain of the boat, always here the voice of God before you take off ,you can’t reject him, you’re a miracle governor ,you can’t afford to take any step without hearing from God ,leadership is a burden ,if you want to overcome ,always call on Jesus and everybody must eschew violence, its a foreign spirit.” Ayokunle advised.

Uzodimma who confessed to have been thrilled by the gospel rhythms from Mercy Chinwo,Ada Jesus and Felix Ndukwe during the prayer rally said he thanked God the problem is over and assured the clerics to always call on God to seek the face of God to move the State forward.

According to the governor ” Imo State was thrown into confusion,almost thrown into a theatre of war ,we cried to God and he heard us ,we are using the prayer rally to thank God for peace He has returned to Imo ,its almost certain like I heard today ,like a boat, it will not sink,peace has been restored today.” Uzodimma said.

The executive secretary, Nigeria Pilgrims Commission , Yakubu Pam, earlier in his speech advised that nothing could be achieved by violence just as he warned those sponsoring insecurity in the country to desist from it.

President Nigeria Baptist Convention,Dr. Israel Akanji,prelate of the methodist church,S.K Uche,Southern chairman of CAN,Maxwell Korie as well as the State chairman of CAN,Eches Divine was also present at the prayer rally with top State government functionaries.

