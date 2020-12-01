By Okwe Obi, Abuja

Miffed by the spate of insecurity especially the recent killing of 43 farmers in Borno State, by Boko Haram insurgents, Peace builders under the aegis of Coalition of Nigeria Elders for Peace and Good Governance (CONEPAGG), have advised members of the National Assembly to withhold passage of the 2021 budget until President Muhammadu Buhari sacks the service chiefs.

The group, also, solicited the assistance of the United Nations Security Council, to intervene in the country’s deteriorating security situation, by sanctioning any country that refuses to sell arms to Nigeria.

In a statement issued Tuesday by its National Coordinator, Engr. Zana Goni, and 7 others, they further lampooned President Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, for saying that the beheaded farmers met their waterloo because they did not get security clearance before going to the farm.

Goni said: “Our demand for the Legislative Arm is one: Stop every deliberation on the 2021 budget until Mr President sacks the service chiefs and restructure the entire security architecture in accordance with the resolutions of the two Chambers of the National Assembly to that effect.

“The action of the president in ignoring the resolutions is no doubt, an affront on the legislature.

“We call on the United Nations Security Council to as a matter of urgency, come to our aid in the fight against insurgence and banditry, because the most powerful nations in Africa is about to be consumed with insecurity and hunger.