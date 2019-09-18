John Adams in Minna

Wives of the 19 governors, yesteerday, converge on Minna, Niger State, to brainstorm on the best way to assist their husbands with the growing insecurity in the region on their agenda.

The governor’s wives who were led to by its chairperson and wife of Governor Amina Abubakar Bello, told their host governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello during a courtesy visit that the essence of the forum is to support the good works that their husbands doing in their various states.

“By supporting our husbands, they will be able to achieve their economic goals in their states fir the overall benefits of the people.”

She said they (governor’s wives) were concerned about the level of insecurity in the region which has led to loss of lives of many innocent Nigeriansa and the rape of several women.

The chairperson pointed out the northern governor’s wives have taken upon themselves to embark on construction or rehabilitation of social rehabilitation centres across the entire northern states, with a special focus on drugs rehabilitation centres to cater for youths that were into drug abuse.

She disclosed that the climax of the two-day quarterly meeting will be the commissioning of a social rehabilitation centre built by the state government.

“The drug intervention programme is the flagship of our intervention but by next year we will add other area of intervention”.

The state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello while welcoming the governor’s wives assured them of the support of his other colleagues to succeed in their various pet projects in their states.

The governor thanked the women for their initiatives in intervening in the area of social rehabilitation centres in the region, stressing that social rehabilitation is a major challenge to all the states in the region.

He said the growing menace of drug abuse, especially in the north is a great challenge and therefore the idea of social rehabilitation centre is commendable.

“The earlier we start addressing social problem in the region, the better for all of us. Drug abuse in the region is a time bomb waiting to explode.”