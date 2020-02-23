The Ebonyi government is currently embarking on security outreaches in churches and markets to ensure the protection of lives and property in the state.

Mr Saint Anakor, Special Assistant (SA) to the Governor on Security and Utility (Capital city), disclosed this on Sunday during a security outreach held at the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, Abakaliki.

Anakor said that such outreach has been extended to schools, markets among other social outlets to encourage the citizens to imbibe the spirit of security consciousness.

“The citizens suffer out of ignorance and do not know their obligations in securing their lives and property.

“Security agencies do not have the required personnel to effectively guard churches, schools, markets, residential areas among others but with adequate information, we can surmount the hurdles.

“We want to maintain Abakaliki’s status as one of the safest cities in the country as incidences of armed robbery, kidnapping among others, have not been reported for over two years,” he said.

The governor’s aide announced that the government had banned cultism in the state as anyone caught in such act will be arrested and duly prosecuted.

“People used to say that governments supported cultism in the state but Umahi’s administration has zero tolerance for it and is determined to eradicate it.

“Cultists have long ceased disrupting the peace of the state and those still indulging in it will be prosecuted no matter how highly placed they or their parents might be in the society, if caught.

“Citizens should report cultist activities to my office, report any gathering of young boys smoking Indian hemp and also any other forms of illegal gatherings.

“People should call my office when wronged instead of reacting with anger and I will immediately call anybody who indicates with a dial (flash) due to lack to ‘phone-credit’,” he said.

He also advised the people to switch-off all electrical appliances in their homes when not in use, stop bush burning among other unsafe practices, to prevent fire outbreaks.

“People should also keep detergents in their homes to put out fire during its outbreaks, and generally keep their surroundings clean,” he said.

Bishop Onyeuwaoma Umoke, the Presiding Cleric thanked the state government for such security initiative, noting that the church would continue to pray for its success.

“I am impressed with the quick response of the governor’s security aide during emergencies as I can personally testify to such responses,” he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the security outreach had been held at Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) in Abakaliki among other churches and schools. (NAN)