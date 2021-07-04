From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State government, yesterday, opened applications for the appointment of the state commander of the Ebubeagu security outfit.

In a release signed by the state Commissioner for Internal Security, Border Peace and Conflict Resolution, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, and made available to the Sunday Sun, Ebonyi government said applicants for the post should be retired, well trained and experienced police officers not below the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police or its equivalent in other security services.

Recall that since the formation of the security outfit in Ebonyi State, the Commissioner for Internal Security, Border Peace and Conflict Resolution, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, has been saddled with the responsibility of managing the operations of the outfit.

According to Chief Emegha, the search for the Ebubeagu commander was to further strengthen the operations of the corps for the over-all security of the state.

