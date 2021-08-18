By Steve Agbota [email protected] 08033302331

National President of the Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria (APFFLON), Otunba Frank Ogunojemite, has identified the nation’s security situation, economic instability, government inconsistent policies and infrastructure as the major problems driving away Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) from the maritime industry.

He said no investor would want to come to and establish industry in a country where there is no stability and where security is not guaranteed, adding that the security of the life is very important to attract investors into any country.

He also talked about the current state of the nation’s maritime sector, the need for reforms in Nigeria Customs Service and raised other issues affecting the industry.

State of maritime Definitely, I am not satisfied with the state of the nation’s maritime sector. And that was part of the release I issued recently where the freight forwarders cannot capture their jobs. The sever has been broken down, it is taking longer time to fix it and it has been constant these days. This is going to two weeks, which I don’t think it can happen in western world among the comity of maritime nations.

Again, the government has not been strict with their policies, which is why their delivery are very poor. What they are just after is generating money in the maritime industry without investing and put things in order in the industry and at the end of the day, they will not be able to generate because Nigeria is an import nation. And what are we doing to facilitate our export? The situation of the country is affecting a lot of thing. A lot of industries have moved out of the country.

So, if you look vividly, with the situation of things, government is losing control over Naira and, in that case, there is no stability, you cannot forecast and you cannot plan. With the way you are going, your feasibility will not be right with instability of the Naira.

And of course, the security of the country is affecting the maritime sector. Who wants to come and establish industry in a country where there is no stability, infrastructure and in a country where things are not properly organised. So if government is trying to look at Customs generating money without facilitating trade, it is going to be a long run problem to the country. You see average freight forwarders know about SONCAP but they don’t know about MANCAP. But the MANCAP is what you get if you want to produce your goods within the country. So government needs to do a lot of things in that area. To be candid, I’m not satisfied and government can do better.

Reform Customs

A lot of things have been politicised in this country. In a very candid form, Customs personnel should be the one to head the Customs because you cannot rule out an experience that such officer must have accumulated during the service. I think such officer will have genuine ways of doing things better. Not only in personnel, looking at the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA), it needs to be reviewed. CEMA shouldn’t be a dead something, It should be reviewed and there must be constant review on it. And not only that, the structure process, quota system and ethnicity, I think Nigeria should be able to deviate from there and within all the agencies and organisations in this country. Because the quota system will not bring out the best to hold appropriate post in Customs. People should be assessed on their own. Without talking about quota system much, using the quota system parameter will only make them to be choosing incompetent people to hold appropriate post in Customs. And beside that, even quota system will make your junior to govern you and at the end of the day, there will no be accord, so people will be frustrated and forced to be working just because of daily bread not because they put genuine input in what they are doing.

Incessant server failure

You see; this is so frustrating and so sad in 21st century that Nigeria could be experiencing this. Comparing Nigeria with Ghana or other countries over there, they are not in this type of situation. Of course, there could be some issues within an hour, not something that will take the whole day or weeks to resolve. So Webb Fountain, the Customs Internet service provider, is not competent. They are just taking money from the Customs and Customs cannot change them. There must be something we don’t know. Definitely, there must be compromise among them because this is deliberate action to inflict hardship on importers and freight agents. To be honest with you, what is going to happen to the rent accrue on this period? Who is going to bear it? What is government trying to do? We have been pushed to the wall and we say okay, we are going to seek justice on this because enough is enough! If they are not competent, then, let them be changed. Beside that, why are they monopolising the service? Why can’t they have some other people to change them? To me, they need to break the monopoly on that service provider that can bring efficiency.

Setback

How will populations of about 200 million peopleusing only one means of transportation when there is multimodal transportation system in the whole world? What is wrong with train to be moving consignments out of the ports? If the train is working from that place, do you know how many containers that will be evacuated daily? And at the end of the day, this will reduce the loads on our road infrastructure and it will make the road to last longer because those articulators will be less on the road. And I will tell you something, What are we doing with the genuine barge? Even the federal and state governments, either the Ondo State and other states can invest in that barge business to make things right. If barge can be very effective, unlike those private barges and unprofessional ones they are doing. You remember last year that some capsized. What do you think must have happened? Because that time, we raised voice that what would happen to the owners of the load that capsised into the ocean. And do you know in this country, they don’t use compensatory law. It is time they must be exercising compensatory law effectively. If government can make the rail work and stabilised, it will reduce the load on the road, bring efficiency and the cost will be reduced too. Imagine, spending N1 million to move goods within Lagos, which is adding to the cost of importation. Then who is going to bear the cost? Is it not end users? There was a period they were talking about cable transport, the Lagos State started it sometimes ago but they jettisoned the plans. With cable transport, you can just jump from Ikeja to Apapa or Tin Can and wherever you are going. It takes about 12 or eight people. So those are the things government has to look at because individual cannot do it. So our infrastructure has to be taken care of and multimodal means of transportation is very paramount in this industry.

Expansion of Lagos ports

There is need to take professional architects to look at what to do because in the western world, nobody has bungalow, what people do is high-rises. My experience in Hong Kong, a lot of things have been done on the sea even the airport is on the sea in Hong Kong. The NPA needs to engage a professional architect to come up with a plan. Of course, Apapa Ports have been there for a very long time. There must be review.

We have increased in population and business. Is it the same amount of money we are generating those days we are generating now? So we must have a maintenance culture and equipment culture. There must be a professional review. They must go to the Federal Urban Planning or Federal Ministry of Works to have a review because this is their work. Beside that, government must know how to attract people to other ports in the country. We have ports in Onne, Warri and Calabar. What are they doing there? Look at the budget going to those places. Government must have been spending a lot of money in that place without generating anything. There must be resources that would attract people over there. If you look at Lagos State, you will notice that a lot of imported cars come to Lagos than Port Harcourt because the cost of clearing in Port Harcourt is quite different from Lagos. Otherwise, we should ask ourselves, why should people drive from Lagos to Port Harcourt? Why are they driving from here to Warri when they can move from Port Harcourt to Warri? So government must have a uniform duty process and those places need to be developed and make them attractive. They are a lot of things the government needs to engage professionals to embark on rather than we want to do things by ourselves.