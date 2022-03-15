From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governors of the 36 states of the federation, under the auspices of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum( NGF), have warned that if the spate of insecurity, political and economic uncertainties in the country are not promptly tackled, government business maybe grounded due to heavy financial losses.

NGF Chairman and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, gave the warning, yesterday, at the maiden meeting of the 36 states’ attorneys general of the federation with the NGF.

Represented by the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, the NGF chairman said it was in a bid to avert this, that governors have placed the office of the attorneys general in their various states on red alert in ensuring the states are not ambushed through frivolous cases/court orders.

Fayemi said: “The spate of insecurity across many states, political and economic uncertainties in the country and the states have placed the office of the attorney general on red alert.

“In ensuring that the states are not ambushed through frivolous cases/court orders that may lead to heavy financial losses and grounding of government business. We do not doubt that this meeting would afford you the opportunity to seek solutions.”

He also said governors are in support of autonomy for judiciary and legislature but that the onus should be on the states to determine and implement it.

“You are all aware of the controversy occasioned by the question of the autonomy of the judiciary and legislature.

“The forum has often been in support of autonomy, but we felt that the onus was on the states to determine and implement it. It is, therefore, expedient that as chief law officers, you exercise the right to review and monitor the extent of implementation in your states,” he said.

Also, he said the forum, through its Peace and Inclusive Security Initiative (PISI), has commenced discussions with stakeholders on diverse ways to handle some of the security challenges and restore peace to communities.

“There are many burning issues before you today, ranging from the administration of our criminal justice system, Stamp Duties, Value Added Tax, the fallout from the London Paris Club refunds culminating in the criminal bid to deprive states of $419 million,” he said.