From Fred Itua, Abuja

Security experts from the West Africa sub-region, have called on governments in the 15-membet states, to work together in addressing the challenges bedeviling the various countries.

The experts who are members of the Security Watch Africa Initiative made their position known at a ome-day annual conference and awards held in Banjul, The Gambia capital

According to the President of the subcontinental body, Mr. Patrick Agbambu and Chief Rappaporteur, Sani Usman, “there need for intelligence sharing and synergy amongst sub-regional bodies on the continent, as well as a periodic assembly to assess the African security environment.

“There is a need for a unified, enabling legal framework, a comprehensive, all-encompassing strategy, as well as a strengthened judicial system, to address security challenges across Africa.

“There is a need for regular meetings of the security councils and commissions of sub-regional bodies such as SADC and ECOWAS, among others.

“African countries should collaborate more and look inward for solutions to address African security challenges.

“African leaders should adopt an all-of-society approach, particularly engaging the youths, to address evolving security challenges.

“To address maritime security, African Navies should strengthen their collaboration and synergy.

“African countries should come up with integrated, all-encompassing maritime strategies that are in line with continental and regional security architectures.

“African countries should strengthen their research and development efforts through training and adequate funding.

“There is a need for the AU to operationalise the collective security mechanism, particularly the African Standby Force, to address insecurity in Africa.

“There is a need to encourage the media to consider national and victim security in their reportage.”