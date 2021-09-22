From Gyang Bere, Jos

The President of Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Rev. Stephen Baba Panya has presented lifeline to traumatized victims of Yelwa-Zangam community who were recently attacked by suspected Fulani herdsmen and 33 persons perished.

He noted that the relief materials donated including food items and building materials for roofing of their burnt houses.

Rev. Panya, who paid condolence visit at the Palace of the Ujah of Anaguta, Mr. Johnson Magaji before proceeding to the community urged government and security agencies to intensify efforts towards bring the perpetrators of the evil act to Justice.

“No matter the provocation of this devilish act, we should respond as children of peace, seek peace and pray for peace to come. We the ECWA family condemns the killings and the destruction of properties brought upon the Yelwa Zangam community.

“I encourage you all to have faith and trust in the Lord and he alone can take vengeance, let us all embrace peace and may God bring forth peace in our land.

“We are here to support you spiritually and physically with relief materials as a quest for peace, these relief materials include 11 bags of maize, 11 bags of rice, 3 bags of clothes, and 20 bundles of roofing sheets.

“These relief materials will help the people to renovate their burnt houses and enable them to resettle back in their community.

“We call upon the government and security agencies not to allow this devilish act to die down but rather bring these perpetrators to justice.”

The Ujah Anaguta, Mr. Johnson Jauro Magaji applauded the church for the donation.

“I pray that God will not allow these perpetrators to succeed over us and may God shatter their plans; we are strengthen and comforted by the visit of the church.

Yakubu Bagudu, the yelwa zangam youth leader and victim of the attack expressed dissatisfaction with government for not redeploying more security personnel to the community.

“We call on the government to come to our aid by setting up a police station in the community so as to avert further killings and destruction of properties.”