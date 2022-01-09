From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State Government has promised to partner with traditional rulers to curb some of the security challenges in the state.

The State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, stated this at the weekend on the occasion of the 25th annual Auchi Day celebration.

The governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Energy and Water Resources, Mr Moses Agbukor,‎ explained that the need to partner with the traditional rulers became inevitable since they know their domain more than anybody.

He further said that his administration would continue to provide good governance to the people.

“Though we have been doing a lot to address the issue of insecurity, we will however continue to do out best to ensure the safety of lives and properties in the state”, governor added, promising to encourage other communities in the state to adopt the Auchi Day celebration is an initiative so as to foster unity across the state.

In his address, the Otaru of Auchi, Alhaji Aliru Momoh, Ikelebe III, who described Auchi kingdom as the fastest growing community in Nigeria, said that Allah has continued to use him to lead the community according to his (Allah’s) dictate.

He disclosed that the people, both indigenes and other residents alike, irrespective of religion, tribe or ethnicity, have lived peacefully.

“These are no means miraculous exposition of spiritual indices in the kingdom hitherto the fastest growing community in Nigeria at 7 percent per annum.

“We have more people pouring in this year in hundreds every week than ever before by virtue of our accepting every stranger as native or citizen of the pristine clime”, he said.