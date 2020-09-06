Olakunle Olafioye

Renowned security expert and President of Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operations of Nigeria (AISSON), Dr. Ona Ekhomu, has advised state governments to weave traditional rulers into the fabric of security in the states.

This is even as he advised traditional rulers to organize vigilance groups and hunters to defend their kingdoms, while the public security agencies combat complex security threats such as terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, assassinations.

Ekhomu gave the advice in Lagos while announcing the conferment of the fellowship of the Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operations of Nigeria (AISSON) on the Aguma of Bassa Turunku Kingdom in Nasarawa State, His Royal Highness Dr. David Wodi Tukura, in recognition of his leading role in promoting security and safety consciousness in Nigeria.

He said: “His Highness is a veritable security icon who served twice as commandant of the Training Academy of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). He holds the prestigious security certification – Certified Protection Officer (CPO) from the International Foundation of Protection Officers USA.”

He advised traditional rulers to design and implement security architectures that could interface with public agencies in the event of grave threats.