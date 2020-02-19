Lukman Olabiyi

President of the Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operators of Nigeria (AISSON), Dr. Ona Ekhomu has advised the Federal Government to adopt Threat Vulnerability Integration (TVI) in re-engineering the security architecture of the nation.

Ekhomu said TVI which involves tactical threat analysis, strategic threat analysis and vulnerability assessment would solve the nation’s current security challenges.

Ekhomu made this appeal in Abuja, while testifying before the Senate Ad-hoc Committee which organised a five-day intension forum with the theme: Urgent Need to Restructure, Review and Reorganise the Current Security Infrastructure of Nigeria.

He said: “TVI involves the mapping of terrorist threats and capabilities both current and future against specific national assets and the vulnerabilities that could be explored by the threats to exploit the assets.

“TVI will helps us to develop thresholds for preventive or protective action for assets. People are the greatest assets of the nation and needed to be protected effectively”.

Ekhomu who is the first chartered security professional in West Africa referred the Senate Ad-Hoc Committee to Chapter 15 of his new book entitled “Boko Haram: Security Consideration and the Rise of an Insurgency” in which he proffered solution to insurgency and terrorism.

He told the committee headed by Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, that the current security architecture was “outdated, antiquated, antediluvian and patently ineffective’.