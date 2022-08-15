The Chairman of Oye Local Government Area (LGA) Mr Sunday Ajimoko, has urged the residents of Oye-Ekiti and other communities not to panic and be security conscious against attacks by gunmen.

Ajimoko gave the advice while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Oye-Ekiti on Sunday.

He said that the security challenges facing the state called for proper intervention by the security agencies and maximum cooperation of both the indigenes and residents.

The chairman assured residents that any attempt by gunmen to invade any of the communities would be repelled by security agencies.

Ajimoko advised the traditional leaders, residents of the community not to panic but be security conscious as they went to their places of worship.

He warned residents to desist from spreading fake information that could cause unrest in the communities and distract the security agencies.

”The security agencies are on standby to curb and avert any attack on churches, mosques and communities but they cannot be everywhere that is why any information given to them must be genuine.

“Gor people that wish to go to Church and Mosque to pray, the community is safe for them but I want to urge them not to panic but be security conscious.

”As a major stakeholder, I will ensure that my administration provides adequate security for lives and properties and make my people enjoy the dividends of democracy,” he said.(NAN)