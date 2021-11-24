Olojudo of Ido-Ekiti, Ayorinde Ilori-Faboro has called for constitutional role for monarchs to run the affairs of their communities.

According to him, the traditional institution should be considered in the ongoing amendment to the constitution for such role to resolve some of the lingering challenges confronting Nigeria, including insecurity.

Ilori-Faboro spoke at a meeting with newsmen in Ido-Ekiti ahead of the ‘Ajodun Ido Oganganmodu 2021’ during which he called on sons and daughters of the community to support the celebration.

He said traditional rulers are oftentimes blamed for the insecurity bedevilling their subjects, saying they should have a role in resolving the challenge.

The monarch said despite working assiduously to checkmate criminal activities in different communities in Nigeria, there are still challenges as government is the only body empowered by the constitution to provide security for the people.

Ilori-Faboro appealed to Governor Kayode Fayemi to reconstruct township roads in Ido-Ekiti as, according to him, most of the roads had become impassable

On the week-long Ajodun Ido Oganganmodu 2021, which ends on November 27, Chairman of the Planning Committee, Abiodun Abe, and the National President, Ajodun Ido, Sola Ogunsina, said activities, including traditional cuisine (Arin and Alamo), free medical check up, Arewa Ogangan Beauty Contest which star prize is a Toyota Camry, presentation of honorary chieftaincy titles, religious functions and sanitation had been lined up.

Newsmen were also shown Ido-Ekiti museum where the first car in Ekiti State (Hudson) that was reportedly bought in April 1922 by then Olojudo and the first storey building in the state at the Oba’s palace are kept.

