From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has reiterated its call on Governor Kayode Fayemi to pay attention to the invasion of the state by armed bandits.

Reacting to the killing of one person and abduction of five people along Ewu Ekiti and Aiyetoro Ekiti on Friday, the party said it was disturbing that in a state being governed by a supposed holder of PhD in War Studies, bandits had taken over everywhere, adding “it appears that the governor has an accord with the bandits who are daily killing and kidnapping the people.”

In a statement issued yesterday by the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Raphael Adeyanju, the party said: “Time has come for stakeholders in the state to confront Governor Fayemi and ask him whether or not he has an understanding with these marauding bandits not to touch them.”

The PDP described as unexplainable a situation where a particular road had become a permanent operational base for kidnappers while the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government in Abuja and Ado Ekiti had done nothing.

The PDP lamented that it was worrisome that Ekiti State that was adjudged as the most peaceful State in the Southwest when the party was in power had now turned to haven of bandits and political thugs.

