The Ekiti State government has said it was not taking anything to chance in 2021 in addressing the growing insecurity in the state, particularly kidnapping.

It therefore voted N1.4 billion for the State Security Network, codenamed: Amotekun Corps, in its 2021 budget.

Commissioner for Budget, Femi Ajayi, in a detailed analysis of the N109.666 budget passed by the state legislative and recently assented to by Governor Kayode Fayemi, said following the incessant security challenges which include kidnapping, herders/farmers clashes, robberies in the country, to ensure the security of lives and property, Governor Kayode Fayemi inaugurated the Ekiti State Security Trust Fund coined ‘Amotekun’ in collaboration with other South-Western States on 19th October, 2020.

“A sum of N1.44 billion has been earmarked as capital allocation for Amotekun Corps. For procurement of drones for surveillance, a sum of N550 million has been earmarked while a total of N320 million will be spent on safety city project and the Ekiti State Security Trust Fund will gulp a sum of N55 million,” he said.

Fayemi had on December 23, 2020, assented to the budgetary provision, christened “Budget of recovery and economic restoration” comprising N58.4 billion for recurrent and N51.6 billion for capital expenditures .