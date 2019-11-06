Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Barely 24 hours after donating 85 patrol vans for security operations in the state, Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has held a security meeting with House of Representatives and state Assembly members, security chiefs, traditional and religious leaders from the state.

El-Rufai had on Tuesday expressed worry that banditry and kidnapping were on the increase in the state, when community tensions were reducing to the barest minimum.

The meeting which was held behind closed doors had traditional and religious leaders from the troubled Birnin Gwari, Chikun and Igabi local government areas in attendance.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan in a statement said, Governor El-Rufai who presided over the meeting explained in details, security measures taken by the state government in the three local government areas and the state at large.

According to Aruwan, “the heads of security agencies also took turns to reel out their operations and current state of security in the three local government areas.

“The traditional and religious leaders and other stakeholders in the meeting made their submissions while heads of the security agencies responded with planned operational strategies which were unanimously adopted.

“The House of Representatives and State Assembly members and other stakeholders also made comments at the meeting,” he said.

House of Representatives members in attendance at the meeting were Hon. Yakubu Umar of Chikun Kajuru, Shehu Balarabe of Birnin Gwari/Giwa and Zayyad Ibrahim of Igabi constituencies.

State Assembly members present were Yusuf Zailani of Igabi West

Haruna Inuwa of Doka/Gabasawa, Abdulwahab Kurminkogi of Ikara, Ayuba Chawaza of Chikun, Salisu Isah of Magajin Gari, Bala Umar of Kakangi, Shehu Yunusa of Kubau and Suleiman Ibrahim Dabo of Zaria City constituencies.

Also in attendance were Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General, Aisha Dikko; Chief of Staff, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi; Emir of Birnin Gwari, Alhaji Jibril Zubairu II, Etsu Chikun, Dr. Danjuma Barde; Commissioner for Local Government, Jafaru Ibrahim Sani; Commissioner Riot Damages, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Hassan Usman and Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

The security agencies were represented by the Garrison Commander, One Division, Brig-Gen OJ Akpor; Commodore Yakubu Pani, Commandant, Nigerian Navy School of Armament Technology; Air Commodore Ibrahim Sani, Base Commander, Nigerian Air Force, DC Abdullahi Ibrahim, Idris Koya, State Director of DSS; BA Dutsinma, State Commander NSCDC, and Col. Francis Omata representing Operation Safe Haven.