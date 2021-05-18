From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has slammed those calling for a halt of the general election in the country in 2023,maintaining that it must hold despite the present security challenges.

He also advised President Muhammadu Buhari to listen to the submissions of governors of the south south,north and others on the way forward in surmounting the security challenges in the country.

Iwuanyanwu attributed the present insecurity bedevilling the nation to some foreigners living in the country who he alleged have disguised as herdsmen to terrorise citizens.

He therefore urged the Federal Government to take a bold step in determining who these foreigners are in view of permanently dealing with the challenge.

“I don’t see why we can’t continue with the election in in 2023, because I’m sure people has spoken,the governors of the south south,north have spoken, it’s now left for the government to take action and if the government will listen to the points raised,insecurity will be arrested. Election must hold unless the constitution is suspended, because by the constitution of Nigeria, after the tenure of each government, governors and presidents will cease to be in power and of course Nigeria can’t have a vacuum ,unless there is a new constitution.

“Make no mistake about it, most of these problems we are having now is caused by foreigners, these herdsmen who are killing helplessly are not the herdsmen we used to know in Nigeria, they are foreigners, from all indications, these are not Nigerians.

“Nigeria has been invaded by foreigners and the government should take steps to make sure they are detected and sent back, they should be stopped, after all, they came from somewhere.”