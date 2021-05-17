From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Elder statesman Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has slammed calls for a halt of the general elections in 2023, maintaining that it must hold in spite of Nigeria’s present insecurity challenges.

The Imo State born former presidential aspirant has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to listen to the submissions of governors of all regions on the way forward in surmounting the insecurity challenges in the country.

Iwuanyanwu has attributed the present insecurity challenges bedevilling the country to some foreigners living in the country who, he alleges, have disguised as herdsmen to terrorise citizens.

He urged the federal government to take a bold step in determining who these foreigners are in view of permanently dealing with the challenge.

‘I don’t see why we can’t continue with the election in 2023, because I’m sure people have spoken, the governors of the South-South, the North have spoken, it’s now left for the government to take action, and if the government will listen to the points raised, knsecurity will be arrested,’ Iwuanyanwu said.

‘Make no mistake about it,’ he added, ‘most of these problems we are having now is caused by foreigners, these herdsmen who are killing helplessly are not the herdsmen we used to know in Nigeria,they are foreigners, from all indications, these are not Nigerians,they are foreigners.

‘Nigeria has been invaded by foreigners and the government should take step to to make sure they are detected and sent back,they should be stopped, after all, they came from somewhere,’ Iwuanyanwu lamented.

Speaking further on why the election should not fail in 2023, Iwuanyanwu said: ‘Election must hold unless the constitution is suspended because by the constitution of Nigeria after the tenure, the government will end governors and presidents will cease to be in power and, of course, Nigeria can’t have a vacuum, unless there is a new constitution,’ he asserted.