From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Emir of Gwandu and Chairman of Council of Chiefs, Kebbi State,Alhaji Muhammad Iliyasu-Bashar has appealed to States affected by banditry in the North-West of Nigeria cooperate with each other and united to tackle the criminals.

The Emir, stated this at a special prayer session held at Abdullahi Fodio palace, in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

According to the Emir, “their synergy became imperative in view of the fact that banditry had inadvertently affected the socio-economic well-being of the citizenry, society, state and the nation at large”.

The Royal father commended the efforts of security agencies in their fight against bandits in their various hideouts.

The Emir encouraged all Nigerians not to relent in giving out useful information to the security agencies which could assist the nation to end security challenges across the country.