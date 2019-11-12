Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu- Gambari, yesterday called for collaboration among governments at all levels to tackle headlong the menace of kidnapping and other security challenges in the country.

The emir made the call during the Eid- el- Maolud celebration held at the Ilorin township stadium. Hundreds of Muslim faithful including pupils and students of primary, secondary and Islamiyyah Schools converged on the open field of the stadium complex for a match-pass, lectures and goodwill messages, to commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

Sulu- Gambari used the event to appeal to government at all levels to step up efforts at stemming the tide of rape, kidnapping and insurgency ravaging the length and breadth of the country.

While commending the federal government and various security agencies for their tireless efforts at combating insurgency and banditry across the country, the emir prayed God to crown their efforts by granting them victory over the insurgents.

The monarch also counselled muslims against engaging in rebellious acts capable of disrupting the peace of the country.

Rather, he urged them to embrace peaceful co- existence with the people of other faiths as done by Prophet Muhammed. He asked them to emulate the exemplary conduct of Prophet Muhammad in their daily endeavours so as to ensure the growth and development of the country.

Earlier, the Grand Khadi, Shariah Court of Appeal, Kwara state, Justice Mohammed Abdulkadir, described Maolid Nabbiy as one of the greatest events in Islam. The Prophet, he stressed was a good leader with sublime characters to be emulated by muslims and the entire humanity. He stressed the need for Muslims across the globe to promote unity and ensure unison in their fold.