From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Ignatius Kaigama, has tasked the federal and state governments to fulfil their responsibilities of security of lives and property of Nigerians irrespective of political, religious, ethnic and other differences.

He stated this against the backdrop of a recent invasion of some communities in southern Kaduna by gunmen which caused the death of over 30 people.

Kaigama, in his homily at the Our Lady Help of Christians, Dagba Garki, Abuja, raised concerns that Nigerian government is fast losing its relevance in the security and welfare of citizens as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution.

He said: “I find myself in your outstation church today purely by divine providence. I was supposed to have travelled to Taraba State on Saturday for a peace conference, but due to flight issues, I could not travel. I am happy to see you and to pray with your small community, made up of internally displaced persons (IDPs) from the North East and other residents of this locality. God bless you all.

“We continue to affirm that the path of war is the path of irrationality which leaves the ugliest scars on the face of humanity. Wars never end conflicts; instead, they destroy the very lives, dignity and freedom of human beings they claim to defend.

“Jesus, in disarming Peter at His arrest in the garden of Gethsemane, disarms every soldier on the march to war. St. Athanasius of Alexandria said, ‘Christians, instead of arming themselves with swords, extend their hands in prayer.’ As we continue to pray for forgiveness, reconciliation, healing and peace in all troubled regions of the world, we identify with the people of Kagoro community in Kaduna State who suffered yet another brutal attack on March 20, by yet-to-be identified gunmen, leaving not less than 34 people dead, with over 200 houses and 32 shops razed. Enough of this violence and bloodshed.

“How much more can this and similar atrocities in parts of Nigeria take place before decisive actions are taken by the authorities concerned? Having prayed fervently for Ukraine, let us pray for Southern Kaduna and those areas in Nigeria where killings, kidnappings, banditry seem to have become normal phenomena,” he said.

