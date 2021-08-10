Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

A bill to ban open grazing in Enugu state yesterday passed the first reading at the State House of Assembly.

The Southern Governors Forum had recently given September deadline for every member state to give legal backing to the ban.

Leader of the Enugu Assembly, Hon. Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, who presented the Bill, said it was for the security of lives and property in the state.

Citing relevant sections of the House Order, the House Leader who represents Udenu Constituency assured the people that the Bill would pass through all the procedures of lawmaking, including the public hearing stage.

He however, warned the media and the public against politicising the legislation, which according to him was only presented and has not been deliberated by the lawmakers.

Noting that politicising the bill would truncate the peace being enjoyed by the residents of the state, he said, “Mr. Speaker and distinguished colleagues, I am going to move for the first reading of the bill, which is just mere mentioning of the bill. The bill has to do with security. So, while thanking members of the press, there is no speculation about bills, more especially when it has to do with security.

“We haven’t said anything about the bill, you (journalists) don’t know the content of the bill and we don’t know what be the end-product of the bill. During the public hearing, anybody that is interested in the bill should come and make his or her input to guide us in passing the bill.

“Please, please and please, we need peace in Enugu state and we need peace in Nigeria.”

The Speaker of the House, Edward Ubosi, in a short remark urged his colleagues to go through the bill, in order to make contributions to the legislation that would boost security in Enugu state.

Some states in the South East zone including Abia and Ebonyi have already passed the anti-open grazing Bill.

