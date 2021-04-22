A youth group under the aegis of Concerned Uzo Uwani Youths movement has condemned in the strongest terms the recent attack on the Divisional Police Headquarters, in Adani, Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, on Wednesday night; where two police officers on duty were reportedly killed, while others were injured, with the police station burnt.

The youth group rising from its emergency meeting held on Friday

at Nkpologu part of the LGA, warned that further attempts to turn the local government a war theater, by yet to be identified gunmen ‘would be sternly resisted by the youth group.’

Addressing newsmen shortly after the meeting, president of the youth body, Opata Igbo, noted that the group ‘received the news of the incident with shock’ and would like to warn whoever is involved in carrying out such action to henceforth, desist from it, or face stiff resistance from the Concerned group.

“We want to use this opportunity to warn troublemakers, especially those fuelling insecurity in Uzo Uwani LGA to henceforth, desist from such untoward action.

“This warning became necessary because of what happened at Adani a few nights ago. And everybody can confirm the burning of our police division, killing of two police officers and some other things.

“As a Group, we have resolved to put every necessary machinery in motion to ensure that further attacks on this peaceful LGA is resisted with the last drop of our blood,” Opata Igbo stated.

The group further called on security agents to without further delay, go after the perpetrators of the tragic action and ensure that they are brought to book as this will serve as deterrent to others.

“Let me also use this medium to urge the security agents in the state to without further delay, bring the perpetrators of this act to quick judgement.

“That is the only way through which future occurrence would be averted.

“In this regard, let it be on record that Our youth body is ever ready to partner with the police and every other necessary government agency to ensure that this ugly trend is brought to its knees.”, He concluded.