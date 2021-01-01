From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Most. Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has reawaken the consciousness of the Federal Government to the need to equip security agents with effective gadgets for sophisticated and accurate intelligence gathering and crime prevention.

He also requested of the citizens to take security consciousness seriously to complement the effort of the Federal Government to the issue of security which is fast spreading across the country.

Archbishop Kaigama, in his new year Homily at Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Pro-Cathedral, Abuja, on Friday, expressed hope that the 2021 budget of N13.6 trillion Naira will bring about better security and drastically reduce poverty in Nigeria.

He said: “Today, dangers come from all sides. So we must pray and watch. But corruption which has stoutly and consistently stood in the way of our progress in this country must first give way. We should ask for a new and better way of being Nigerians, translating our faith convictions into good actions, beyond external rituals, for faith without good works is dead.”

He urged Nigerians, irrespective of religious and political differences to hold each others’ hands and together as Nigerians, climb the highest hill, and prove those wishing the country disintegration as a nation wrong.

“Like Joshua, with firm faith, let us march into the New Year, confident that the Lord of history will not abandon us. Let us follow the guiding star like the wise men of Matthew chapter 2. That star will lead us to Jesus, the prince of peace,” he added.