In view of perennial security crisis in the north, Christian Elders Forum of Northern States (NOSCEF) has urged governors of northern states to establish regional security outfit, similar to that of Amotekun of established by the Southwest governors.

Rising from their executive meeting held in Kaduna at the weekend, NOSCEF expressed deep concern over the increasing activities of bandits and terrorists occasioned by widespread killings across the nation, particularly in the north.

The Christian elders appeal was coming on the heels of unrecognised security outfit code named, Shege-Ka-Fasa, allegedly formed for northern states by Coalition of Northern Group. However, in a statement signed by the chairman of the forum, Elder Ejoga Inalegwu, said since the federal government had allegedly failed in carrying out its constitutional responsibility of securing lives and property of its citizens, the governors must find ways of providing security for the people.

“We appeal to the Northern governors to emulate their Southwest counterparts, who recently established a joint security outfit, known as “Amotekun” to address security challenges facing their region.

This they can do by setting up a similar outfit in the north to put an end to the menace of terrorism and banditry, which is ravaging the north and destroying her socio-economic activities.

“Since the federal government has failed in carrying out its constitutional responsibility of securing lives and property of its citizens, the governors must evolve ways of providing security for their people”.

The group also called on the Federal Government to speed up the release of the embattled Christian lady, Leah Sharibu in the hands of Boko Haram terrorists since over two years ago.

“Furthermore, we expectantly, still await the federal government to facilitate the release of Leah Sharibu, who has been in captivity in the hands of Boko Haram for over two years, without forgetting the fate of the remaining Chibok girls also in their custody. We appeal to all Nigerians to continue to pray for our dear nation for God’s intervention.

“The most recent of these killings took place in Garkida, Adamawa State, Igabi and Giwa in Kaduna State and Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State, among others.

“NOSCEF joins other patriotic Nigerians in condemning the unending insecurity which has resulted in so much loss of lives and destructions of property.

“The failure of security apparatus in place, calls for a complete overhaul of the security architecture, reflecting the diversity of the nation, that will win the confidence of the people.

“Ironically, almost all the security chiefs are from a section of the country which is worst hit by the criminals who are unleashing mayhem on the people.

“The spate of killings and insecurity has continued to worsen thereby destroying economic and social activity of the people.

“NOSCEF is also disappointed about the seeming inability of the federal government to remedy the situation by taking far reaching steps to address it.

“NOSCEF also wishes to state that it has not seen any attempt by the federal government to remedy the skewed appointments that have failed to reflect the religious and ethnic diversity of the nation.

“Rather, we continue to witness the replacement of even the few appointees outside the nepotistic enclave by those already dominating.

The appointments have been particularly unfair to the Northern Christians.