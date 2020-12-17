From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly have been urged to work out constitutional roles for the traditional rulers with a view to strengthening the security architecture of Nigeria.

Former Inspector General of Police, Mr. Tafa Balogun, made the call in his address at the community policing sensitisation awareness campaign, organised by the Oyo State Police Command, yesterday, in Ibadan.

Traditional rulers, religious organisations and paramilitary organisations were among those present at the programme.

Balogun said: “We have seen it work in other countries, it has helped them to reduce violence and crime. It can also thrive in Nigeria if the communities and the traditional rulers support and cooperate with the Nigeria Police in reducing crimes in the country.

“Community policing is preventive, problem solving, intelligence driven, cost saving emboldenment of modern policing and capitalise on use of the brain. That is why it is a better material; as police officers, you must be professional in discharging your duties, with the support of community and traditional rulers. We must make use of the traditional rulers to reduce crime to the barest minimum in this country.”

The deputy governor of Oyo State, Rauf Olaniyan, noted that security remains one of the priorities of Seyi Makinde-led administration in the state.