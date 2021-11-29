By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Former Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development Inna Ciroma, Senator Abiodun Olujimi, and Deputy Chief Whip, Federal House of Representatives, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, have asked the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on violence against women and girls.

Ciroma, Olujimi, Onyejeocha and others made calls yesterday while unveiling ‘Womanifesto: What Nigerian women want’, in Lagos.

Apart from demanding a state of emergency on violence against women and girls, Ciroma, Olujimi, Onnyejeocha and others, female politicians across the country who attended the event asked President Muhammad Buhari led administration to establish special courts for the quick dispensation of justice on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) cases.

The unveiling of the women’s charter demands was done at Womanifesto Dialogue 2021, a two-day event organised by the Gender and Constitution Reform Network (GECORN).

Olujinmi in her keynote address at the occasion, Senator representing Ekiti South, Olujimi called for more support for the Gender and Equal Opportunities Bill (GOB) before the National Assembly.

She assured that the passage of the bill will address many challenges facing Nigerian women and girls in the country.

Olujimi and other speakers at the event also called for more women participation in politics, noting that for women to achieve the change they desire, they could no longer continue to sit on the fence.

They all decried the rate of attack on women across the country called on the government to launch a nationwide campaign through the National Orientation Agency, to challenge and change negative attitudes towards women and girls.

Also speaking Hajia Saudatu Mahdi, said they will continue to mobilize their counterparts and work with men for the actualization of all their demands which includes; implementation of the Justice Uwais Electoral Reform Committee Report on women political representation, domestication of all treaties and conventions that promote the rights of women and girls.

