A retired Permanent Secretary in Zamfara, Alhaji Ahmad Gummi, has urged Nigerians to continue to support the Nigerian Army in its efforts to tackle the country’s security challenges.

Gummi, who is also the Wazirin Gummi, noted that the call has became imperative so as to consolidate the tangible gains made by the Army in its ongoing security operations across the country.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja that such laudable achievements were recorded under the leadership of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruku Yahaya.

Alhaji Ahmad Gummi, Ex-Perm Sec, Zamfara.

“There is the need for Nigerians to sustain their patriotic support and cooperation to the Army and other security agencies.

“They are currently doing a very good job trying tirelessly across the country, all in the bid to restore normalcy.

“This is with the view to ensuring that socioeconomic activities bounce back across Nigeria as well as ginger up the economy of the nation,” he said.

The traditional title holder further stressed the need for the Army to be provided with all the requisite ultramodern equipment, adequate funds, arms and ammunitons to combat insurgency and security breaches.

He further stated that the Army requires all the moral, financial and psychological support from both the government and the citizens.

Such support, he noted, is key to making the officers and men of the Army to be more committed and dedicated to their constitutional duties.

“This will certainly make them to be more hard working, diligent and effective in defending the territorial integrity of the country, as well as other ongoing internal security operations,” he added.

Gummi further solicited for more fervent prayers from Nigerians, irrespective of religious, ethnic or political differences, for peace and growth. (NAN)