Recently, Eze Udo Ndigbo Ifako Ijaiye, Eze Michael Ezekwobi (Oyioma latunmba gba gburugburu) has called on the Federal Government to convene a national security summit to address the spate of banditry and kidnapping in the country.

In a lecture titled “Ways to End Insecurity in Nigeria” held at his palace, Ezekwobi blamed insecurity on the lopsided security arrangement and lack of awareness among Nigerians. He said security summits would bring all stakeholders to the table to address the problem.

While commiserating with Chief Reuben Fasaranti on the death of his daughter, Funke, the royal father prayed that God would give him fortitude to bear the loss.

Futhermore, Ezekwobi said government should be proactive by deploying security operatives to forestall criminal attacks. He also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to act on his pledge by sending a bill on state police to the National Assembly.

On the role of traditional rulers in good governance, Ezekwobi called on government at state and federal levels to assign roles to paramount rulers and leaders of cultural groups in the diaspora. He said the measure would take governance to the grassroots.