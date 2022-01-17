From Fred Ezeh and Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Abuja

Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Ignatius Kaigama, has lamented that rising insecurity across Nigeria has made farms, streams and other places unsafe.

He said the situation has affected food productions, people’s sources of livelihood and could be responsible for high cost of food items.

Citing the gospel reading from John 2: 1-11, Kaigama, in his Homily at St. Andrew’s Catholic Parish, Orozo, Abuja, said, whereby those at the wedding feast in Cana ran out of wine, Kaigama said many families too are quickly running out of the wine of gladness as they are threatened by moral and social vices, economic hardship arising from poor and corrupt governance.

The immediate past Catholic Archbishop of Jos also said as Jesus filled the empty water jars with water turned into wine, all Nigerians have to beg God to fill their hearts and the hearts of others around them with genuine love.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He reminded governments of their constitutional responsibility and challenged them to rise to the occasion to salvage Nigeria from imminent problem.

“In Nigeria, we seem to transit from one major national challenge to another. We witness daily criminal activities and mindless killings such as the recent attacks in Zamfara State, and efforts by terrorists to establish themselves as a government within a government. Yet, the assurances of political leaders and security operatives always leave more to be desired.

“On Saturday, the Armed Forces Remembrance Day was well celebrated. We joined millions of Nigerians to appreciate the sacrifices of our fallen and living heroes. But, we must continue to pray for the departed ones, expressing solidarity and showing kindness to the veterans and survivors, while urging governments, at all levels, to pay particular attention to the welfare of the men and women who have made selfless contributions to the search for durable peace for Nigerians.

“Unfortunately, we have become too uncertain about many things, unsure each day about what will become of our people if they go to the farms or streams, what may befall victims at night, or even in broad daylight in the cities, where people get abducted in exchange for raw cash…”