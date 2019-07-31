Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has said government will build a well-equipped police station at Iwaraja, a border town between Ekiti and Osun states to beef up security at the border.

The governor said a police station at the spot will arrest the rising wave of trans-border crimes like kidnappings and killings being perpetrated around Efon Alaaye Ekiti and Iwaraja.

Following the killings of some residents by suspected herders at Iyemero early this year, Fayemi had ordered immediate construction of a police post at Ekiti-Kwara border to secure the porous section of the state.

Many commuters had been kidnapped while some were killed as a result of the persistent crime activities of suspected gunmen on Aramoko-Erio-Efon-Iwaraja axis, thereby making the portion dreadful to transporters.

Speaking in Ado Ekiti on Monday evening on a monthly programme, tagged: “Meet Your Governor, aired by Ekiti-based media outfits, Fayemi said the state Security Trust Fund Bill had been signed into law and this, he said, would help in fortifying the security architecture of the state when it commences operation.

Fayemi also restated that the federal police structure in operation is grossly inadequate to secure the country, harping on the need to create state police, which understands the terrain and that will facilities better security cover for the over 170 million Nigerian citizens.

He said he has been midwifing series of meetings across the country and South East in particular as the chairman of Governors’ Forum on the need to have a joint security network that will stamp out evil doers from the zone.