From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has procured and distributed 60 operational vehicles to security agencies in the nation’s capital, as part of moves to boost the security in Abuja.

The benefiting security agencies include: police, armed forces, NSCDC and other paramilitary organisations, as well as Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).

Speaking at a brief handover ceremony yesterday, the FCT Minister, Muhammad Musa Bello, said the intervention was to help improve the capacity of security agencies domiciled in the FCT, to optimally discharge their duties in the Territory

“What we are doing today is to showcase the FCTA’s contribution to the Federal Government’s efforts. It is our expectations that these vehicles and other security equipment will be put to effective use.

“The Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has put in place, several measures to confront current security challenges and to contain the threats posed by criminals in all forms and guises.

“Through the efforts of our security agencies many potentially devastating

criminal acts have been prevented. In fact, I make bold to say that for every crime committed, several others were nipped in the bud.

“Residents however also have roles to play in this collective fight against crime and criminality by promptly reporting to the relevant security agencies any suspicious individual or situation. It is only by doing this, that the fight against crime

can truly be won,” he said.

The Minister disclosed that FCT Security Council has approved the disbursement of N500 Million to six Area Councils, for the commencement of Community Policing scheme in the Territory.

Minister of State for FCT, Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, noted that the procurement of the 60 units of operational vehicles fitted with communication gadgets for the security agencies will further enhance the security architecture of the Territory.

Aliyu said: “This modest effort by the FCT Administration is also in line with “Section 14(2) of the 1999 constitution (As Amended) which states that, “the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government”; therefore, the FCT Administration places priority on safety and security of the entire.”