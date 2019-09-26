Fred Itua, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCT), Muhammad Bello, has ordered the raid on about 500 parks and gardens in the Federal Capital City (FCC) in a bid to pull down illegal structures and hideouts of criminals.

Bello gave the order to the Department of Development Control and the Department of Parks and Recreation, to launch the raids which also seeks to end the sales and consumption of alcohol and illicit drugs in the FCC.

The intensive clean up operation, is considered timely given the spate of crime and insecurity in the nation’s capital city.

The exercise started in Wuse Zone 6 and Wuse Zone 5, yesterday with the removal of illegal structures in parks and gardens. Affected were Unique Park, Surich Park, Covenant Favour Park, Tikus Garden, and Excellence Park.

Director, Parks and Recreation Department, Ali Ukele, said people who live near the parks and gardens complained about threats of noise pollution and insecurity and the need for regulatory authorities to intervene.

“Most of the activities carried out in parks and garden are wrong, these places are for relaxation and not for selling of intoxicating beverages or hard drugs. The exercise is going to be comprehensive and no illegal place will be spared,” said Ukele.

“There are security threats because people sleep in parks, and we have complaints from residents, because people come from parks and then rob or disturb them in the night, then disappear into the parks, so this is the issue