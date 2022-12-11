By Enyeribe Ejiogu, Daniel Kanu (Lagos), Oluseye Ojo (Ibadan), Obinna Odogwu (Awka), Geoffrey Anyanwu (Enugu), Tony John (Port Harcourt) and Stanley Uzoaru (Owerri)

Recently, a video posted on social media platforms showed the gruesome killing of a man travelling with his family on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The dastardly act had the hallmarks of the ruthless armed militia who seemingly control the forests along highways.

More worrisome is the fact that the incident took place few days after the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman, sent a special delegation to the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, following an upsurge of security breaches on the highway.

The delegation, headed by the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Southwest, Johnson Kokumo, carried out security surveillance on the highway and revealed plans to position patrol vans at flashpoints, adding that such step would be complemented with deployment of more police personnel to the expressway to boost security.

Similarly, Kokumo called on people in communities along the expressway to cooperate with the police authorities in its effort to fish out the criminals, saying that “the perpetrators are not foreigners, they live among the people.”

The exhaust fumes from the phalanx of police patrol vans, armoured vehicles and other cars that accompanied Kokuma on the visit to the expressway had hardly been blown away by the wind, when the daredevil killers in the forest struck, apparently to dare the police and the other security services to do their worst.

The ruthlessness displayed in the point-blank shooting of the man, which shattered the windscreen and all the windows of the SUV, flooding the interior of the vehicle with the blood of the victims, shocked Nigerians who watched the video to the marrow.

Again, in parts of the Southeast, killings also took place just as a man in the Adeniji Adele area of Lagos fortunately survived another attack by foreign militia wearing fake uniform of one of the security agencies.

With the Yuletide just days away, and being a time associated with mass movements of people travelling out of the major urban centres, to visit their kith and kin in the other states and home communities, there is palpable fear about the state of safety and security in the states.

OYO

Collaboration between state, non-state actors is believed to be yielding positive results in Oyo, as Sunday Sun gathered from stakeholders. Within the past few days, it seems there has been respite on the level of insecurity in the pacesetter state. The rate of kidnapping, especially on the popular Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has come down.

Analysts have attributed the success to the strengthening of the security architecture in the state, through effective collaboration between the state actors and non-state actors.

The state actors include the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Amotekun Corps, and so on. The Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Agbekoya Solidarity Movement, the hunters and so on, comprise the non-state actors.

A retired commissioner of police, Fatai Owoseni, is the Special Adviser on Security Matters to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State. He stated that the state has been partnering with non-state actors for adequate security in the state. The arrangement, according to him, is also yielding positive results in combating the menace of insecurity on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, coupled with the synergy between the state and Ogun State.

Cases of kidnapping rose on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway within the past few weeks, which left a lot of people very disturbed given the very important strategic importance of the highway which connects the three states of Oyo, Ogun and Lagos together.

Moreover, it is the primary road that people travelling from Lagos State to Edo, Delta and all other Southeast states will pass through to exit the Southwest.

Government officials from the three states have also met independently and together on some occasions towards identifying the gaps that the kidnappers have leveraged on to carry out nefarious activities on the road.

Owoseni, who served as police commissioner in Lagos and Benue states explained that the vigilantes and other non-state actors have been working with regular security agencies towards arresting perpetrators of heinous crimes along the expressway.

He noted that the governments of the two states have strengthened the security architecture on the highway.

Owoseni said: “Sadly, we have had three incidents in one week cutting across, that made it to look as if the security agents are sleeping on their obligations, but I must correct that impression. Before then, it was not as if measures and strategies were not put in place to curb any incident. The perception and the interpretation that have been given was that your community is insecure but it is not possible to have a totally crime-free society.

“A whole lot has been put in place by the government to ensure that we give safety to commuters, not just on the express road, but the road that leads to Lagos and Abeokuta and some other parts of Oyo State.

“For now, we have strengthened visibility and also found out some certain things. We have taken a lesson from that to say that whatever that is put in place now will be something that is workable, practical, sustainable and that is where we are now, able to tidy up the framework with which we work for them? We have looked at that, how to improve collaboration with the locals that know the nooks and crannies of the community.”

The Commandant of Amotekun Corps in Oyo State, Col Olayinka Olayanju (rtd) stated: “I can assure you that up to where we have McPherson University at Ajebo, which is still in Ogun State, my own deployment from Oyo State covers up to that place. There is a filling station and if you are coming from Lagos to Ibadan, it is on the right. From that filling station up to under the bridge by the Guru Maharaji, we have our deployment on both sides of the road. We are there 24 hours per day. Of course, we work with other security agencies for adequate protection of lives and property.”

Commissioner of Police in the state, Adebowale Williams, also noted: “Assertively, Oyo State is undoubtedly the melting point of South-western ancestry, boasting of highly cerebral and sophisticated individuals, known for hospitality, resourcefulness, and valour. As we navigate towards the Yuletide and general elections, there is the need for the emplacement of diverse security inventiveness.”

He added that the sister security agencies have been cooperating with the police to ensure improved security in every part of the state.

Williams assured the residents of the state that adequate security measures have been put in place to secure lives and property in the state, even as Christmas and general elections are fast approaching.

ANAMBRA

In Anambra, there is still some level of insecurity in various parts of the state. Although the state government is reportedly working hard to significantly checkmate all forms of crime and criminality in the state, but its efforts don’t seem to be yielding the desired result.

Just in the penultimate weekend, a cult war which erupted in various parts of Awka, the state capital, claimed the lives of about six young men. There have been reports of kidnapping and all sorts of criminality in the state.

Many people in the state are worried about the state of insecurity in the state, wondering if the security agents, especially the police, would be able to stem that ugly tide before the Yuletide heats up.

National Vice Chairman (Southeast) of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Nnonyelu Onyibor, said that he had received many calls from Anambra people living outside the state concerning the security situation in the state.

“It really bothers a lot of people. I get calls from friends that live outside Anambra. Their view is that the insecurity in Anambra may worsen as the Yuletide draws near.

“They’re afraid of coming home. If people who are around are talking about even relocating, they don’t think the approach of the government can quell the insecurity.

“Those behind the insecurity may be targeting those coming home because they believe that they will be coming with goodies. So, they are afraid of coming to the environment where people who are based there are uncomfortable.

“So, I don’t think it is going to encourage people coming because the ones who reside there are talking about where they’ll spend the Christmas,” he said.

The youth leader called on the government to take decisive actions to end insecurity in the state.

ENUGU

In Enugu, there is actually fear everywhere, especially outside the Enugu metropolis, especially when yiu consider that the situation has been complicated by recent attacks and killings in some parts of the state.

The security agencies, especially the police, concede that they are getting support and cooperation from the public and huge logistical assistance provided by the Enugu State government led by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

However, not much can be said of the performance of the security apparatus in the state when it comes to the activities of the terrorists marauding all over the state.

In the words of the National Coordinator, The Professional Christian Youth Leaders Forum Nigeria (TPCYLF), Dr. Emeka Ejim: “The fear is big and touchable. This Yuletide is gradually losing its excitement and glory. The news of terrorists’ attacks, Jihadist etc is horrible.

“Many Easterners that derive joy in travelling to their respective villages during the celebration are thinking twice. Local/interior goods can’t reach the urban areas. The children are living in fear and won’t forgive these current leaders if they did not tackle this.”

Noting that Police efforts are not good enough, Ejim said: “We have seen most times how police have compromised their job with these terrorists. They should deal with their bad eggs. They should be proactive. In this technology driven times for God’s sake, you don’t use last decade’s solution to deal with this decade’s problem. They are not well trained, I guess from the results so far. It’s like the terrorists are more sophisticated, more proactive and more brutal than them.”

The TPCYLF Leader said that the attitude of the police may have led to erosion of trust, making it difficult for the people to work with them.

He said: “The citizens can’t trust the police. This is obvious because of their attitude to information. You talk, you are in trouble, and you may be fished out for giving vital information. Also, many terrorists that have been arrested have not been dealt with. No justice for the killed or injured.

“All the operatives of the state security apparatus should live up to their billing. Our boundaries are porous and should be checkmated. Justice should be meted out to these evil people while more training should be done for the security agencies.”

He, however, advised the citizens to be very careful these days and desist from night activities, adding: “Our forests should be well guarded. Let’s be proactive and know how to collectively defend ourselves.”

A community leader, Chukwu Okechukwu, confirmed that there is fear everywhere and asked the government and security agencies to sit up and deal decisively with the criminal elements.

He said: “It seems to me that rather than dealing decisively with the terrorists, these Fulani killer herdsmen that are terrorizing our people here in Enugu, they are being protected and shielded by the security agents.”

Advising the people on security during the Yuletide, Chukwu said: “Our people should learn to keep things low this time around, don’t be too flamboyant, travel when it is necessary and avoid night travels.”

On the issue of police getting cooperation from the people, the Enugu State government was given an excellent mark by the new Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 13, AIG Abutu Yaro, who described the Governor Ugwuanyi administration’s support to the police as robust.

Yaro applauded Ugwuanyi for enhancing the security architecture of Enugu State through community policing mechanisms such as the formation and operation of the Neighbourhood Watch and Forest Guards, confirming that they are “very functional and effective.”

RIVERS

Prior to the emergence of Nyesom Wike as the governor, Rivers State was a hotbed of abductions for ransom, cult wars and killings. Governor Wike had to fight to restore security with a bull-headed approach. Since then, the state government has continued to strengthen the police and other security agencies to enable them combat insecurity.

Recently, Governor Nyesom Wike announced the donation of an Intelligence and Surveillance Centre to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to strengthen the fight against insecurity in the state, especially as the Yuletide approaches.

The centre, which is situated in Ogbum-Nu-Abali community, in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area in the state capital, was built and equipped by the state government.

Though, there is no outright crime-free society, in Rivers, crime is relatively low. The success story is attributed to the Wike-led administration that had given tremendous logistics support in terms of equipment, to the security agencies in the state.

Wike, on Monday, November 28, 2022, during the commissioning of the Intelligence and Surveillance Centre, which was performed by the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, announced further step to encourage the police in crime fighting in Rivers.

He pledged the donation of 10 armoured vehicles to support the centre, with the sole aim of boosting efforts of the security agencies in crime fighting in the state.

The governor said that the centre was fitted with the latest technology and it would help in improving crime fighting capability of the police officers and make the state safer.

He noted that the need to create more conducive climate for people in the state to go about their various endeavours and encourage the business community to operate with greater sense of security.

“Let me say clearly, this is our own contribution to making sure we have peace, fight insecurity, and that those who do business and reside here sleep with their two eyes closed,” Governor Wike said, assuring that another Intelligence and Surveillance Centre will be built and donated to the police in the next six months.

He said that the two centres would be part of the continued support of his administration towards strengthening the capability of the security agencies in their fight against criminality in the state.

Governor Wike pledged to purchase and donate 10 more armoured vehicles to the Intelligence and Surveillance Centre to strengthen the performance of officers that will be deployed to the centre.

The governor noted that crime fighting in the state has improved tremendously since the Inspector General of Police was appointed.

In his speech, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, thanked the governor for providing the centre that will enhance the police capability to perform according to international best practices.

He assured that the entire state capital, Port Harcourt, will be under surveillance and monitored from the control room of the centre.

Baba noted that the services at the Intelligence and Surveillance Centre will be combined with the police Cyber Crime Unit to render improved policing to Nigerians.

The centre, he noted, could also be opened to other security agencies, on the basis of collaboration, synergy and cooperation to achieve real time monitoring of crime incidents, to aid apprehension of the culprits.

“You can sit and police Rivers by getting a live time incident report and you can also have the opportunity to send a team that is on standby at the station. I think this is the international practice we will encourage, and also appeal to other state governments and stakeholders to repeat such project that will make human factor not an issue.”

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Okon Effiong, said that the donation of the Intelligence and Surveillance Centre by the Wike administration was another of his outstanding and unflinching support to the police in the state.

He disclosed that there are about 150 CCTV cameras installed in strategic places across Port Harcourt and connected to the centre to keep the city under the surveillance radar on 24 hours basis daily.

IMO

The upsurge in various crimes, assassinations and abductions has expectedly left both the elite and the masses disturbed.

In the wake of the worsening insecurity, some notable Nigerians have enjoined the Federal Government to properly arm its security agencies, especially the police, to be able to match the criminals in fire power.

Former military administrator of Delta State, Air Commodore, Luke Ochulor (rtd) believes once the police are given a better attention by the Federal Government, they would be able to tackle insecurity headlong.

He said: “What is happening on insecurity is not peculiar to the Southeast, but the entire nation. The situation has overwhelmed the police. At first, they were being hunted by the gunmen; if they are not provided with the adequate arms and ammunition, how can they work? Security personnel are also parents of children and have relations too.”

He berated politicians for mixing security with politics, saying: “There must be last bus stop for every situation, some people should be held responsible, those who should stop it are busy playing politics, yet nobody asks how we get to 2023. It’s a complicity created by mankind.”

But in all, he suggested that emergency rule by each state where it is directed at the centre would have solved the situation.

“Everyone should be involved in this and cooperate with the police. Ordinarily, we should have been at emergency level now, where each state should have been under emergency,” he noted.

Also, elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu appealed to the Federal Government to intervene in the issue of herdsmen abducting and killing people in several parts of the country.

On his part, Chief Mike Ahamba urged the Federal Government to take a new approach in tackling the challenge.

In the same vein, Chairman, Imo State Traditional Rulers Council, Eze Emmanuel Okeke is moving to have a meeting between the council and chairmen of the local governments to work out a modality to persuade youths in the state against crime.

As the Christmas approaches, most Imo people living outside the state, particularly those whose communities are sporadically attacked by unknown gunmen will most likely not return home.

Generally, this year’s Christmas may not see the influx of people back home as most people would like to stay in their various abodes considered to be relatively safe across the country while those returning from overseas will consider staying in the cities they consider to be safer than the others.