From Idu Jude, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the concession of Research and Development of Satellite Internet Broadband Project to ensure fast, reliable, uninterrupted and high-speed fixed broadband internet penetration in all parts of Nigeria, especially the rural areas.

Manji Yarling, Ag Head, Media and Publicity, Infrastructural Regulatory Commission (ICRC,) in a statement on Wednesday, said that the project which is under the Commission is owned by the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA),

Earlier in the year, the Full Business Case Compliance Certificate for the project was issued by the Director General of ICRC, Michael Ohiani, to the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Adeleke Mamora.

According to the statement, within the 15-year concession period, the project is expected to create over 10,000 direct and indirect jobs, generate over N28 billion revenue for Nigeria and help in the fight against insecurity.

Other benefits, are the need to mitigate the effect of climate change, aid disaster relief and improve health services especially for Nigerians in rural areas. It will also aid the transfer of technology to Nigerians in the area of communication equipment design and manufacturing. During the presentation of certificate, the ICRC, boss said the proposed concession will be carried out using the Design, Finance, Build, Operate and Transfer (DFBOT) PPP model with the preferred bidder for the Project Messrs Gilat-Eleo Consortium (GO360).

The statement quoted Ohiani during the FBC presentation, as saying “apart from ensuring internet penetration into rural areas, the project will also create employment opportunities, generate revenues, improve fixed-broadband penetration and support government’s fight against insecurity.

“In terms of the broadband, we are expecting 10,000 direct and indirect jobs in the 15 years of the concession. The project will also bring revenue of N28 billion to the country’’.

Giving more insight into the broadband project, Ohiani said that the concession also targets the deployment of over 7,000 very small aperture terminal (VSATs) all over Nigeria over the next two years.