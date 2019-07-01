The Nigerian embassy in Washington, DC., United States of America, has frowned at a recent event in the US capital, where some “victims’’ of terrorism and farmers/herders conflict in northern Nigeria made “false” claims against the Federal Government.

The event, which was a panel discussion tagged: “Insecurity in Nigeria: Eyewitnesses Speak,” was hosted by The Heritage Foundation, a Washington-based conservative think tank, on June 11.

The embassy’s reaction came in a letter signed by the Senior Counsellor/Head of Chancery, Mr. Mohammed Suleiman, on behalf of the Nigerian ambassador to the U.S.

A copy of the June 18 letter, was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in New York, at the weekend.

It said: “The attention of the Embassy of Nigeria, Washington, D.C., has been drawn to an event your Foundation hosted on June 11, 2019, where you brought alleged Nigerian victims of violence and insecurity: Rebecca Sharibu, mother of Leah Sharibu; Alheri Bawa Magaji and Napoleon Adamu, who gave false and uncorroborated allegations about their experiences.

“The embassy thought that as a reputable and respected organisation, you would allow unbiased individuals at the event to make their contributions.

“But to their dismay, no opportunity was given for any intervention on the presentations, which is uncharacteristic of your Foundation.

“In this regard, the embassy wishes to register its very strong displeasure, and to protest and request that the Foundation provides a platform where the Nigerian Government and other unbiased individuals can inform the American public of the true security situation in Nigeria.’’

Leah, a Christian girl, was among the 110 secondary school students abducted by the West African Province of the Islamic State (ISWAP), a Boko Haram faction, at Dapchi, Yobe, on Feb. 19, 2018.

Speaking through one Gloria Puldu, her translator, Rebecca, alleged that her daughter was a victim of religious persecution, and pleaded with the U.S. government to intervene.

Rebecca Sharibu said she had not heard from the Nigerian government, for months, about efforts to rescue her daughter; after President Muhammadu Buhari promised to do his best to secure her release.

Alheri Magaji, an alleged victim of Fulani herdsmen attacks in southern Kaduna, accused the federal and Kaduna State governments of backing the attackers to wipe out Christian communities in the area.

Another witness, Mercy Maisamari, narrated how the herdsmen allegedly kidnapped her alongside other family members from their home in southern Kaduna and held them hostage for over 12 days. Ms. Maisamari said security agencies later arrested her father, who was also held and beaten by the kidnappers when he went to pay their ransom, for allegedly participating in the killing of 66 Fulani herdsmen.

On his part, Napoleon Adamu from Agatu, an agrarian community in Benue State, that has suffered deadly herdsmen attacks, alleged the killings were well-organised and politically-motivated.

Regardless, the embassy emphasised that no Nigerian, “irrespective of religious creed,’’ or ethnic affiliation, was being persecuted as alleged by the witnesses.

“The Nigerian government is determined to address all the security challenges the country is currently facing,’’ the embassy noted.