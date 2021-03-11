From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Government has assured the armed forces of its continuous support to enable it curb insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other criminal groups terrorising the country.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Mr. Musa Istifanus, stated this when he led a team of directors from the ministry to visit the Chief of Defence Staff(CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor at Defence Headquarters and Chief Of Army Staff(COAS), Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru at Army Headquarters, Abuja.

Istifanus said the visit was to get first hand information on some of the challenges facing the military and proffer solutions.

While commending the military for their sacrifices in ensuring the peace and stability of the country, Istaifanus said the work of the ministry was dependent solely on activities of the armed forces, adding that the ministry had the responsibility of ensuring that the military met its obligation.

“I am assuring you that we will provide you with all tools and support you need. For us to do that, we need to build complete family, work together as a team in order to safeguard the country. The purpose of the visit today is to listen to you and go back and reenergise to offer the best that we have to support you. I must say that the ministry appreciates you so much that you are sacrificing everyday and we are here to thank and support you. We will continue to stand behind you to support you 100 per cent.”

Welcoming the delegation to his office, Irabor lauded the positive interactions that had taken place between the Defence Headquarters and the ministry and urged the ministry to fast track all requests put forward by the armed forces for their operations.

Attahiru commended efforts of officers and soldiers in tackling terrorism, banditry and other violent crimes bedevilling the country.

The COAS while receiving Istifanus and his team said: “I want to inform you that the army has achieved commendable successes in the war against Boko Haram, banditry and other forms of criminality across the country, while also building requisite capacity for our officers and soldier. Let me assure you that the army under my leadership will continue to defend the territorial integrity of the country, including advancing our national interest in line with our constitutional responsibility despite attendant constraints. My vision is to have an army that is repositioned to professionally defeat all adversaries in a joint environment.To achieve this vision and drive on the pillars of my strategic plan, I will require your support,”.

Istifanus said the ministry was ready to give the army the necessary cooperation that would bring total peace to Nigeria and guaranty safety and welfare of citizens. He commended the military for the sacrifice to ensure that the nation is safe, secure and that peace returns to different parts of the country.